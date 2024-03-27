Liberia: BEA Mountain Constructs Water Facilities in Cape Mount

Grand Cape Mount — Several citizens including town officials were in total excitement on Wednesday this week when they saw machines of BMMC moving towards their area to carry out the construction of hand pump and other protests.

"I was to my house they called me to say that the machine was coming. If these things are going on, this place will be lively. These few days, this place was sorrowful. But now, with our partner in town, we are happy. when peace here, we are happy, when they have any problem, it is bad, for us," Mr. Sambola said

For his part, the Acting Town Chief of Kinjor, Mr. Zinnah Darblo said there is no sign of protest in the town, due to the current projects the company is undertaking. Not only that, but also the level of understanding ongoing currently.

Chief Darblo said, all citizens in Kinjor are happy now after they saw the company paving the roads and working on concocting hand pumps and other projects.

"We are happy to see this. I pray hard to God for us to live peacefully in this community," he told reporter this week in Kinjor.

The company, said it has decided to undertake a number of projects in its operation area. "We are all here to work for the betterment of the community and the company. We as a company, will do what we can, do from our end. We remain committed to working with the people here," Mr. Alpaslan Ozblige, Government and Community Relations Manager told the citizens in Kinjor.

He was accompanied by Representative Mohammed Dosii, of district number two, Grand Cape Mount County.

For this part, the Chairman for Resettlement Action Plan(RAP), Mr. Lansanah Sambola said: "we are happy., when peace is here. We are happy. When they have any problem, it is bad, for us. But you see, now, when they saw the machines coming, everybody was happy." "Noise is not good.

The youth Chairman for Kinjor, commended the company for the road and water projects they have embarked on.

"When you finish with the road, you should start with electricity. Today, I will applaud you for the peace. We are not violent people and is the same way you people. We understand the investment you have in this country. We cannot allow you to go. That is why you are a partner. You are doing a good job for the country. If you see all the areas you have, we do not have protest there, if you understand us. If you give job to the people, job security, employment. If you do all this, we will not have problem," Winston Korsor, he said.