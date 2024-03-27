Liberia: Former VP Dedicates First China Aid Solar E-Classroom - Hails Chinese Government for Massive Support

Monrovia — The former Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor turned over a modern Solar E-Classroom Computer Lab at the Bassa High School in the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Speaking at the dedication program, the Ex-Vice President called on students of Bassa High to used the facility wisely to improve their knowledge in Internet Technology. We have competitors, with Africa soon reach a billion plus persons living on the continent, with over 60% of the population being young generation. "AI means Artificial Intelligence, companies across the world are building AI to take over the job force. AI are Robots build to work in place of humans. The only way we can not allow the AI to take over us as humans, is for us to be fast in learning the IT well." The EX VP noted.

The former Vice President made the remarks when she reigns praises on the Chinese Embassy for such a wonderful gift for the people of Liberia. I want all of you to please joined me in thanking the People's Republic of China and the Chinese Embassy in Monrovia for always coming to Liberia's aid.

Building a modern Solar Aid E-Classroom computer Lab is worth commending and appeal for same to be build across the country. Madam Taylor recommits to the One China Policy, stating that the Chinese are true friends and they always go beyond the ordinary. " I want to add my voice to previous speakers, that I remain and continue to support the One China Policy".

The Ex-VP noted that the gift is very important for the students of Liberia and Liberians at large. She encouraged citizens of Bassa to protect and manage the facility well. The EX Vice President who has over 65 students benefiting from her Educational Scholarships at Bassa High, see the gift as very important and appeal to the Chinese Embassy for more of the Solar Aid E-Classroom Computer Lab to be build across the country.

The Chinese government has been involved in many developments across the country. Some of which are the construction of the University Of Liberia Fendel Campus, the Ministerial Complex, the two annexes for the Liberian Legislature amongst others.

Speaking on behalf of the Chinese Embassy, the Economic Counselor, Mr. Wang Jiaxin, used the occasion to expressed the mutual friendship that exist between the two countries over the years. He encouraged students of Bassa High to be more robust in their educational sojourn. " there are two important things in life, health and education. The counselor said education is very important. When people are educated, they do great things for their country."

Counselor Jiaxin praised the students for welcoming the Solar Aid E-Classroom on their campus and called on them to protect the project well. He thanked the students and citizens of Grand Bassa for such a warm welcome in the county.