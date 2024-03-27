Liberia: National County Sports Meet Set for April 14, Minister of Youth and Sports Discloses

27 March 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Liberia's biggest sporting festivity, The National County Sports Meet will officially commence on April 14, 2024.

The month long sporting event according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports will take place at four Venues with opening matches taking place simultaneously across the four targeted Counties.

Speaking to Sports journalists, Youth and Sports Minister Cllr. J. Cole Bangalu stated that the 2024 edition of the Sporting festivity will be a special one unlike previous events as such, there will be some slight changes.

However, he emphasized that there will be high level of transparency and accountability upon the end of the process.

"We are hoping that at the end of the event, we can have a project that we will can show to the public ", he added.

Minister Bangalu at the same time named the four Counties and host Venues as; Rivergee, Montserrado, Nimba and Margibi respectively.

Under Group A, he named the Host as Rivergee, followed by Grand Gedeh Maryland and Sinoe all in South Eastern Liberia.

In Group B, Montserrado will serve as host and will entertain the Western Cluster to include Grand Cape Mount, Bomi and Gbarpolu while Group C. will consist of host Nimba, Bong, Rivercess and Grand Kru.

Arguably considered as the zone of death will see Margibi as host in Group D including Grand Bassa and Lofa Counties.

The Youth and Sports Boss told reporters that three official categories have been confirmed to form a part of this year's edition to include: Football, Basketball and Kickball respectively while there are ongoing discussionswith other sporting Associations and Federations .

Participating Counties he said have already received their allotments in line with previous plan.

Moreover, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister G. Andy Quamie named official sponsors of the 2024 sporting event thus far as; Arcelor Mittal Liberia as prime sponsor , Orange Liberia and APM Terminals respectively.

Meanwhile, Counties have already received their jerseys ahead of the event prior to the previous postponement as the month long tournament will end on May 5, 2024.

