Liberia: National Health Workers Union of Liberia Clarifies It's Not Pressuring President Boakai to Appoint Martha Morris As Deputy Minister of Health

Paynesville — The National Health Workers Union of Liberia has clarified that it is not putting pressure on President Joseph Boakai to appoint one of its members, Martha Morris as Deputy Minister of Health.

In release, NAHWUL said contrary to the statement on social media attributed to Mr. Theophilus Fayiah, President of the Liberia Physician's Assistant Association (LINPAA), it is not pressuring the president, but backing him for nominating Madam Morris.

"The National Health Workers Union of Liberia (NAHWUL) wishes to clarify that it has never exerted pressure on the President of the Republic to appoint Comrade Martha Morris to the position of Deputy Minister of Administration (DMA)," NAHWUL said. "In our previous communications, NAHWUL has consistently expressed support for President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's nomination of Comrade Martha Morris and advocated for the correction of any errors made by officials at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs."

NAHWUL says it remains deeply appreciative of the President's decision to address this matter promptly and stand ready to support the rightful appointment of Comrade Martha Morris as DMA.

Regarding Mr. Fayiah's assertion of NAHWUL's consultation with his institution, the health worker union noted that On Friday, February 23, 2024, a meeting was held at NAHWUL's headquarters in Paynesville, where stakeholders resolved to engage with the media and other relevant parties, on Saturday, February 24, 2024, representatives from LINPAA, LNA, and other leadership convened in Bomi as part of these engagement efforts. Later that same evening, it was agreed that LINPAA and LNA would address the matter during their Spoon Talk Show, while NAHWUL would issue press statements to continue the engagement. Subsequently, plans were made for a meeting on February 27, 2024, which Mr. Fayiah was unable to attend due to his car's involvement in an accident, the group revealed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It added that furthered that meetings were arranged by NAHWUL on Sunday, March 3, 2024, with LINPAA, LNA, and other associations, where updates were provided, and pledges of support were made to advance President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr.'s mandate.

The group said: "In light of these sequential events, we leave it to you, esteemed members of the press and the listening public, to discern the inconsistencies in our colleague's recent statements. NAHWUL remains committed to transparency, unity, and the pursuit of justice for all health workers in Liberia.

The appointment of Morris and former Nimba Representative Roger Domah has been marred by controversy. In the official announcement, the Executive Mansion said Domah was nominated as to the post f Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Health, while Morris as assistant minister. But sources close to the Executive Mansion say Morris was the President's preferred choice. The Executive Mansion is yet to speak about the alleged confusion, while at the same time the names of the two officials have not been forwarded to the Liberian senate for confirmation.