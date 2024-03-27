Liberia: LACC to Investigate Several At Nocal Over Alleged Involvement in Money Laundering, Corruption

Monrovia — The National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) finds itself embroiled in a scandal as the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) launches an investigation into allegations of money laundering and corruption within the company's administration.

The investigation, stemming from events allegedly occurring between July 15-21, 2023, centers around accusations of collusion between NOCAL officials and BMC Group Inc. to launder funds through Sapele International Bank (SIB) Liberia Limited.

According to the LACC's letter of request addressed to Hon. Jake Kabakole, Officer-in-Charge of NOCAL, the administration is accused of conspiring with BMC Group Inc. to open an account at SIB for the purpose of illicit money laundering. Subsequently, on July 17, 2023, NOCAL management purportedly issued a check amounting to USS728,464.42 to BMC Group Inc., which was promptly deposited into the newly established account. The funds, the letter alleges, were withdrawn within a week and remain unaccounted for.

In response to these grave allegations, the LACC has demanded the appearance of several key NOCAL staff members for investigation at its headquarters. The summoned officials include Timothy Kudar Jarry, Yekeh Gayflor, Edwina A. Barchue, Owen Gray, and Ernestine Massaley. They are instructed to appear with their legal counsel and all relevant documentation to support their testimonies.

The LACC's request for cooperation underscores the seriousness with which Liberia's anti-corruption authorities are approaching the investigation. The outcome of the probe could have far-reaching implications for NOCAL's reputation and the broader fight against corruption in the country.

As the investigation unfolds, stakeholders await further developments and hope for transparency, accountability, and justice to prevail in the face of these troubling allegations.