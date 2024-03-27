Liberia: Lone Star Eliminate Djibouti to Advance to Afcon Qualifying Group Stage

Monrovia — The Lone Star of Liberia have qualify for the group stage of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers after eliminating Djibouti at home.

Liberia secure their qualifications on at the Samuel K Doe Sports Complex on Tuesday when they played out to a goalless draw with Djibouti in the preliminaries rounds for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

It was an unimpressive display from the home side Lone Star who were overplayed by the visitors.

Though Djibouti lost the first leg 2-0 but had a very decent game as they control the game in the early stages and most part of the game.

In the 34th minutes Murphy Oscar Dorley wasted a golden opportunity after Sabastian Teclar deliver a cross but Lone Star Captain blew the ball over the cross bar.

The visitors who needed a win had few changes but the home side stood their ground to denied Djibouti a goal.

First half ended goalless following some missed chances by the Liberian team and excellent control by Djibouti.

Liberia came close in added time to score from a set piece 26 yards out.

The Djiboutians had more of the ball, but has failed to create any clear cut chance as the 1st half draws to a close.

Back from the break terry Sackor missed a free header after Oscar cross in the box.

The visitors had a chance to open the scoring but Lone Star keeper Abdulla Koulibaly made a decent save.

Djibouti was later reduced to ten men after an unsportsmenship attack on Terry Sackor.

At the last minute of the game Liberia striker William Gibson missed a free goal to secure all three points for the home side.

The game ended goalless but Liberia qualify over Djibouti 2-0 on aggregate following their away win over Djibouti in the first leg

Liberia has never won a competitive game at home since October of 2019 and fans are not impressed with the Team's performance despite their qualification.