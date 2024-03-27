Liberia: Worldwide Mission School Wins 2024 World Water Day Football Championship - Amos T. Warner Wins Kickball

World Wide Mission School clinched the 2024 World Water Day Football Championship by defeating St. Simon Baptist High School 8 - 7 in post-match penalty kicks, after seventy minutes of exciting display of talents by both teams.

World Wide scored 8 goals while St. Simon Baptist scored 7 goals. In the kickball finals, Amos T. Warner trounced James Doe Young 13 - 4 in another must-see kickball game final. A.T. Warner dominated most part of the game.

The champion teams in football and kickball during this year's championship received cash prizes, medals, and trophies; runners-up received only cash prizes.

The games were graced by the Country Director of WaterAid Liberia, Chuchu K. Selma. Other stakeholders attending the games were J. Kao Davies-Wahtoson (NPHIL), Julius Grammy (WASH Consortium), Timothy Kpehe (United Youth for Transparency and Peace), Lusu Gibson (WaterAid), and Matthew Dweh (WaterAid).

Mr. Chuchu Selma presented trophies to World Wide Mission (football) and Amos T. Warner (kickball) while Timothy Kpehe, J. Kao Davis-Wahtoson, and Julius Grammy presented cash prizes and medals to football and kickball champions.

During his remark, Mr. Selma highlighted the importance of water and the role students can play in their communities to create awareness. He also expressed gratitude to the organizers, National High School Sports, and other stakeholders for the successful conduct of the sports event.

In another development, Mori A. Kaba of Muslim Congress won the 2024 World Water Day Best Essay Competition.

He received a cash prize during a national program organized by the WASH Commission on Friday, March 22, 2024, while his institution received trophy.

A.M. Fofana High School won the last World Water Day Best Essay Competition held in 2019. The Best Essay Competition among participating high schools was part of a broad strategy to maximize awareness of the global observance of World Water Day among youth.

Other results, March 20, 2024. Semi-finals, kickball: Amos T. Warner High School defeated Nathan E. Gibson 3 - 1 (Albertine Fayiah, Woman of the Match); James Doe Young defeated World Wide Mission School 8 - 7 in a tightly contested match.

And in football: St. Simon Baptist crushed Nathan E. Gibson (defending champions) 4 - 0 to secure their position in the finals. Scorers: Delvin Davis, 1 goal; Emmanuel Debois, 1 goal; Isaac Harmon, 2 goals. Isaac Harmon was named Man of the Match.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In another semi-final result, World Wide Mission School defeated ETMI 2 - 1 to advance to the finals. Willie Weah of World Wide Mission scored in the 20th minute followed by his teammate, William Sensee, with another goal in the 70th minute. Abdullah Sesay scored the lone goal for ETMI. Ambrose Wreh of Worldwide Mission was crowned Man of the Match.

This year's tournament is the 2nd Edition of the World Water Day Football and Kickball Championship which aims to enhance awareness of the global observance of World Water Day on March 22 and highlight the importance of water.

Over 2,000 students received basic information/education about the importance of cooperation and collaboration regarding the usage and protection of water sources amid ever-evolving climate conditions via a sports platform.

The tournament was organized by National High School Sports under the auspices of WaterAid Liberia in collaboration with the WASH Commission.

National High School Sports has collaborated on similar projects with a number of entities, including National Malaria Control Program/Global Fund (MHSW), Ministry of Finance, UNESCO, WaterAid Liberia, Central Bank of Liberia, Liberia Telecommunications Authority, The Last Well, etc.