Liberia: Boakai, Koffa, Eulogize Fallen Nimba Lawmaker

President Joseph N. Boakai, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, J. Fonati Koffa, and an array of officials from the Executive and Legislative branches of government on Monday gathered at the Capitol Building in Monrovia to pay tribute to the late Nimba County District #9 Representative Johnson Gwaikolo.

Speaker Koffa, in his eulogy, praised Gwaikolo's fairness and wisdom, while President Boakai remembered him as a reliable friend who served his country well.

"Gwaikolo was a fair and honest man. We could always count on his wise counsel and effective mediation during the 54th Legislature when we served together. This is a huge loss for Liberia and the people of Nimba," the Speaker said.

The President wrote in the book of condolence, "Johnson was a good and reliable friend for many years. He served his country in many capacities. This loss is irreparable. May God console his family."

Lawmakers and former colleagues expressed their condolences and highlighted Gwaikolo's extensive public service record.

Several Lawmakers present at the ceremony were Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, Reps. Emmanuel Dahn, Dixon Seeboe, Samuel Enders, Moima Briggs Mensa, Steve Tequah, Thomas Goshua, Eugene Kollie, Gizzie Kollince, Alex Noah, Bernard Benson, J. Marvin Cole, Muka Kamara amongst others.

The Senators were Albert Chie, Gbehzohngar Findley, Jonathan Boye Sogbie, and Clayton Duncan. There were also members from the Supreme Court, the United Methodist Church, and other institutions.

Former lawmakers who were at the condolence signing program and served with the fallen Representative were Francis Nyumalin (Internal Affairs Minister) and Vincent Willie.

The House of Representatives opened a Book of Condolence in his honor, recognizing his dedication to Liberia.

The late Gwaikolo, a revered statesman, dedicated his life to serving the people of Liberia. His commitment to public service spanned across the Interim Legislative Assembly, former Co-Chair of Nimba Legislative Caucus, Former Chairman of the Board of Trustees, at Nimba University; Former President United Methodist University; Former Vice President Fiscal Affairs, United Methodist University, former Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of Public Works; Former Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of Labour; Former Deputy Minister for Administration (Twice), Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Former Deputy Minister for Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Former Executive Director, National Investment Commission; Former President, United Nimba Citizen's Council (UNICCO-USA) and the 54th Legislature, where he represented Nimba County District # 9 with integrity and diligence.

The huge turnout at the Capitol underscores his profound impact on the nation and the deep respect he commanded from his peers.

As colleagues, friends, and constituents alike converge to sign the Book of Condolence, they honor the memory of a remarkable leader and express solidarity with his bereaved family.

Funeral Arrangements

Funeral arrangements were announced, detailing the protocol for the late Gwaikolo's homegoing ceremonies, which will occur over several days in March and April 2024.

The Protocol Department of the House of Representatives, together with the Gwaikolo family, announced the protocol leading to the homegoing of Gwaikolo.

Wednesday, March 27, 2024; 10:00 am: The Body will be removed from Samuel Stryker Funeral Parlor; 10:00 am - 12:00 Noon: The Body will laid in state at the Capitol Building; 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Fraternal rites at the Masonic Temple; 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm: Wake keeping at Tubman Memorial United Methodist Church, Paynesville; 10:00 pm: Overnight wake keeping at the late Prof. Gwaikolo's home on AB Tolbert Road. Thursday, March 28, 2024: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm: Funeral service at Tubman Memorial United Methodist Church, Paynesville. After the service: The Body will be returned to the Samuel Stryker Funeral Home preservation. Friday, March 29, 2024; 7:00 am: The Body will be removed from the Samuel Stryker Funeral Home. Departure for Zekepa, Nimba County, via Palala-Zoweinta Bong route through Beinghana St John Crossing Point. All-night wake keeping in Zekepa. Saturday, March 30, 2024: Funeral and interment in Zekepa. Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Passover ceremony in Zekepa.