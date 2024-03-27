Liberia: Tragic Motor Accident Leaves Four Dead in Maryland

-Victims are reportedly Tubman University students who were going to take exams

Four individuals, reportedly students from William V.S. Tubman University, tragically lost their lives in a car accident on the Harper Highway. The incident, which took place on March 25, 2024, involved a collision between a motorbike carrying the victims and an ambulance associated with Partners in Health, a non-profit organization supporting the county health team.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the County as many have descended into morning moods. The victims, identified as Philip Williams, Standly Natt, Godfrey Dweh, Marie Dennis, and an unnamed patient in the ambulance, with license plate number A61704, were rushed to J.J. Dossen Hospital but were sadly pronounced dead by medical staff. Eyewitnesses indicated that the ambulance was experiencing severe mechanical issues and was transporting a patient from Pleebo to Harper when the accident occurred.

Philip Williams and Standly Natt tragically died on impact, with the ambulance driver allegedly fleeing the scene amidst growing unrest from onlookers. The eyewitnesses noted that the deceased individuals were students at various levels at William V.S. Tubman University, labeling the incident as regrettable and alarming due to the purported speeding of the ambulance.

This accident adds to a series of tragic road incidents in Maryland County, including past fatalities involving motorcycles and other vehicles

A series of tragic motor accidents have been happening in Maryland County in recent years. A tragic accident involving a motorcycle and a Land Cruiser Pickup in May of last year led to the death of a 63-year-old and a journalist.

Also, in October 2021, at least two people died while another person was left in critical condition after two commercial motorbikes collided along the Pedebo-Plolo road near Yookudi town in Maryland County.

In June 2021, a Field Supervisor of a company operating in Maryland County also died in a deadly crash involving two motorcycles in central Pleebo.

Another tragic road accident in August 2020 left two dead after motorcycles carrying three people, including the rider, crashed into a refrigerated truck in Pleebo, Maryland County.

Back in August 2019, an ambulance driver, along with two others, died after a truck belonging to China Railway ran into an ambulance that was carrying a patient to the J.J. Dossen referral hospital.

However, concerns regarding overspeeding and reckless driving have been raised by residents, underscoring the need for improved road safety measures to prevent further loss of life.

The traffic section of the Liberia National Police in Harper has launched a thorough investigation into the condition surrounding the accident.

Three of the victims, believed to be TU students, were reportedly on their way to campus to write their midterm exams.