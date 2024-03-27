Ghana: Sports Minister Thanks All for African Games Success

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, has expressed gratitude to the President, Nana Akufo Addo, and all stakeholders of the just ended African Games hosted in Ghana.

He said it was important to thank the president for the confidence and trust he had in the ability of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and others to stage the event.

At a meeting with Ghanaian medalists from the Games yesterday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the Minister stated that "today is a day for thanksgiving."

According to him, the commitment and dedication shown to this course ensured that Ghana hosted a very successful event and everyone that played a role must be appreciated.

"I want to say a big thank you to Mr President, Akufo Addo, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, First and Second Ladies, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia, and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare."

"We're also here to thank the media, both local and international, for the outstanding coverage that you gave to us throughout the entire event. We started this journey with you; during our difficult time; you critiqued us and gave us suggestions."

He said that shaped the LOC and other members playing respective roles to get to what was achieved eventually.

Mr Ussif also hailed the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and its staff, the security services, Ghana's Chef D'Mission (CDM), Ernest Danso, athletes, doctors and everyone that made Team Ghana successful, saying that, "we laud your dedication, commitment and motivation behind the scenes."

He again praised the fans for the electrifying atmosphere they created at the respective venues.

Ghana placed sixth among over 50 countries in the Games after recording her highest medal haul (68 medals) in the Games.