Ghana: Sports Minister Thanks All for African Games Success

26 March 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, has expressed gratitude to the President, Nana Akufo Addo, and all stakeholders of the just ended African Games hosted in Ghana.

He said it was important to thank the president for the confidence and trust he had in the ability of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and others to stage the event.

At a meeting with Ghanaian medalists from the Games yesterday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the Minister stated that "today is a day for thanksgiving."

According to him, the commitment and dedication shown to this course ensured that Ghana hosted a very successful event and everyone that played a role must be appreciated.

"I want to say a big thank you to Mr President, Akufo Addo, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, First and Second Ladies, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia, and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare."

"We're also here to thank the media, both local and international, for the outstanding coverage that you gave to us throughout the entire event. We started this journey with you; during our difficult time; you critiqued us and gave us suggestions."

He said that shaped the LOC and other members playing respective roles to get to what was achieved eventually.

Mr Ussif also hailed the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and its staff, the security services, Ghana's Chef D'Mission (CDM), Ernest Danso, athletes, doctors and everyone that made Team Ghana successful, saying that, "we laud your dedication, commitment and motivation behind the scenes."

He again praised the fans for the electrifying atmosphere they created at the respective venues.

Ghana placed sixth among over 50 countries in the Games after recording her highest medal haul (68 medals) in the Games.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.