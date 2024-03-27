Ghana: Farmer Shots Brother, Bystander At Agbedorkofe

26 March 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A 49-year-old man, Kofi Nugo, has been arrested by the police for allegedly shooting his brother, Robert, and Hunor Adza, at Agbedorkofe in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.

Adza's conditions is said to be stable while that of Robert was critical and he was rushed to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Police sources have confirmed the incident and said investigations have been activated.

An eyewitness, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that in the evening of Thursday, March 21, Kofi Nugo, accompanied by Hunor Adza, went to see his mother, Ms Agbowugbe Abadzivor, who was at a meeting at AgbedorKofe.

The eyewitness said Kofi Nugo asked his mother to follow him to his house for a discussion, but she (mother) refused and Kofi Nugo dragged her.

The source said his brother, Robert, who was also at the meeting, asked Kofi Nugo to stop the action, which he refused, leading to Robert pushing him

(Kofi Nugo) to the ground.

This according to the eyewitness, infuriated Kofi Nugo, and he rushed to his house and returned wielding a gun in an attempt to shoot his brother.

Hunor Adza, who was a bystander, was mistakenly shot at by Kofi Nugo, the source told the GNA.

Robert rushed to rescue Hunor Adza, who was crawling on the ground.

Kofi Nugo, realising he had shot the wrong person, opened fire again at Robert, hitting the abdomen and chest.

The suspect absconded after the incident, but he was arrested by the police at his hideout, and was currently assisting the police in investigation. --GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.