Ghana: Farmer Shots Brother, Bystander At Agbedorkofe

A 49-year-old man, Kofi Nugo, has been arrested by the police for allegedly shooting his brother, Robert, and Hunor Adza, at Agbedorkofe in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.

Adza's conditions is said to be stable while that of Robert was critical and he was rushed to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Police sources have confirmed the incident and said investigations have been activated.

An eyewitness, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that in the evening of Thursday, March 21, Kofi Nugo, accompanied by Hunor Adza, went to see his mother, Ms Agbowugbe Abadzivor, who was at a meeting at AgbedorKofe.

The eyewitness said Kofi Nugo asked his mother to follow him to his house for a discussion, but she (mother) refused and Kofi Nugo dragged her.

The source said his brother, Robert, who was also at the meeting, asked Kofi Nugo to stop the action, which he refused, leading to Robert pushing him

(Kofi Nugo) to the ground.

This according to the eyewitness, infuriated Kofi Nugo, and he rushed to his house and returned wielding a gun in an attempt to shoot his brother.

Hunor Adza, who was a bystander, was mistakenly shot at by Kofi Nugo, the source told the GNA.

Robert rushed to rescue Hunor Adza, who was crawling on the ground.

Kofi Nugo, realising he had shot the wrong person, opened fire again at Robert, hitting the abdomen and chest.

The suspect absconded after the incident, but he was arrested by the police at his hideout, and was currently assisting the police in investigation. --GNA