Ghana: There's No 'Dumsor' in Ghana ...Energy Minister Affirms, Promises to Fix Current Power Supply Disruptions

The Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has reassured the public of putting in place measures to fix the recent power supply disruption across the country.

Various areas have been experiencing interruptions in electricity supply in the past weeks, prompting citizens to express their dissatisfaction with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

This has triggered calls for a load-shedding timetable, but the Energy Minister ruled out such calls.

He said the demand for a load-shedding timetable was equivalent to wishing evil for the country.

"That is the word you used, I have never used that word. I have promised you that I am going to work on it. It is not a work that is a single event, it's a process and we would continue to work on it for the energy sector to become better."

The Deputy Minister told JoyNews' Nana Boakye Yiadom that "ask those who want it to bring it if there is, I have not seen any timetable when you say bring a timetable. What do you mean? The ECG says that there is no timetable coming, why do you want to bring a timetable? For what purpose? Why would somebody get up and wish evil or bad for the country, when it is not planned, you cannot tell the person".

Meanwhile, some businesses in the region continue to reel under the impact of the incessant power cuts.

They are calling for a timetable as one of them claimed it "would help better than not knowing anything".

"At least you know Monday they will not be giving light from 6-12 o'clock, I will not be out. I will be in my house, knowing how to deal with my issues before and after 12 o'clock, I can come out and do whatever I can do because, without electricity, we cannot do anything. So if they would do the scheduling of that time, it would help us."

Another said, "We come to work and do nothing."

"At the end of the day, you realise you have wasted your time. If they give us light, we would be excited. The fuel is expensive, hence the light out has affected our business."

Source: Myjoyonline.com