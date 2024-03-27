Nigeria: Police Arrest Suspected Bandit, Recover 81 Cows in FCT

26 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Command have raided a kidnappers' den, arrested a bandit and recovered 81 rustled cows, four sheep and AK-47 rifles.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Benneth Igweh, who disclosed this to newsmen when he paraded the suspect on Monday, said the raid was carried out on Saturday in Jibi Forest in the Dei-Dei axis of Abuja.

He explained that the operation was carried out on the heels of a credible intelligence that Mallam Danyabo and Ilu, gang members and colleagues of one Nasiru Mohammed, alias Danger, who was earlier arrested and paraded on March 11, were connected with a series of kidnappings in the FCT.

He said exhibits recovered from the den included firearms, 81 stolen cows and four sheep.

He, therefore, called on residents of the FCT to report any suspicious activities of persons through the command's emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883: CRU: 09022222352.

