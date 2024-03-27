Nigeria: Impeachment - Edo CJ Revises Panel List, Replaces 2 Members

26 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman a. Bello, Benin

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has made changes to the seven-man panel tasked with investigating the alleged misconduct and perjury accusations against State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu by the Edo State House of Assembly.

Last Friday, the Chief Registrar of the State High Court in Benin, B. O. Osawaru, announced the constitution of the panel by the Chief Judge, headed by retired Justice S. A. Omonua.

In the revised list, Prof. Boniface Omomion and Prof. Violet Aigbokhaevo have been removed from the panel, and in their place, President Aigbokhian and Mariam Erakhoba Ilavbare have been appointed as new members.

Justice Okungbowa stated that the panel's formation was in response to the resolution of the Edo State House of Assembly on March 19.

The Edo State House had served a notice of impeachment on the deputy governor on March 6, alleging misconduct and perjury and giving him seven days to respond to the petition.

Following this, Speaker of the House, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, directed the Chief Judge of the State to constitute a panel to investigate the allegations.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.