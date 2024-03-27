Nigeria: Impeachment - Edo CJ Revises Panel List, Replaces 2 Members

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has made changes to the seven-man panel tasked with investigating the alleged misconduct and perjury accusations against State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu by the Edo State House of Assembly.

Last Friday, the Chief Registrar of the State High Court in Benin, B. O. Osawaru, announced the constitution of the panel by the Chief Judge, headed by retired Justice S. A. Omonua.

In the revised list, Prof. Boniface Omomion and Prof. Violet Aigbokhaevo have been removed from the panel, and in their place, President Aigbokhian and Mariam Erakhoba Ilavbare have been appointed as new members.

Justice Okungbowa stated that the panel's formation was in response to the resolution of the Edo State House of Assembly on March 19.

The Edo State House had served a notice of impeachment on the deputy governor on March 6, alleging misconduct and perjury and giving him seven days to respond to the petition.

Following this, Speaker of the House, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, directed the Chief Judge of the State to constitute a panel to investigate the allegations.