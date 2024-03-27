Nigeria: Warder Brutalised At Yobe Police Station

A corrections officer, Abubakar Umar Mainta, has been brutalised at the Police Area Command's office in Potiskum, Yobe State.

The family of the victim accused policemen at the station of the act, saying he had been admitted at a hospital in Potiskum.

Dr Suleiman Sa'id, a brother to the victim, told City & Crime that his brother, Mainta, an officer with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), was brutalised when he went to the station to secure the bail of an accused person.

He explained that one Abdullahi Aji Bulama, a police corporal, refused to receive a court summons in a case of criminal complaint against him after they (a victim's family) took an assault case to court.

He said after filing a direct criminal complaint, a bailiff was directed to serve Corporal Bulama with the criminal summons, but that on his arrival at the area command, the Area Commander, Mohammed Musa Zayyanu, prevented the bailiff from serving Bulama and directed him to go and serve the Commissioner of Police in Damaturu.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Yobe State Police Command, DSP Dungus Abdulkareem, said he was not aware of the court summons.

He explained that a court summons should be issued to the office of the Commissioner of Police or legal department of the command because they were the senior offices to handle legal issues and not the area command.