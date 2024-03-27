Nigeria: Warder Brutalised At Yobe Police Station

26 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Idris Gimba, Damaturu

A corrections officer, Abubakar Umar Mainta, has been brutalised at the Police Area Command's office in Potiskum, Yobe State.

The family of the victim accused policemen at the station of the act, saying he had been admitted at a hospital in Potiskum.

Dr Suleiman Sa'id, a brother to the victim, told City & Crime that his brother, Mainta, an officer with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), was brutalised when he went to the station to secure the bail of an accused person.

He explained that one Abdullahi Aji Bulama, a police corporal, refused to receive a court summons in a case of criminal complaint against him after they (a victim's family) took an assault case to court.

He said after filing a direct criminal complaint, a bailiff was directed to serve Corporal Bulama with the criminal summons, but that on his arrival at the area command, the Area Commander, Mohammed Musa Zayyanu, prevented the bailiff from serving Bulama and directed him to go and serve the Commissioner of Police in Damaturu.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Yobe State Police Command, DSP Dungus Abdulkareem, said he was not aware of the court summons.

He explained that a court summons should be issued to the office of the Commissioner of Police or legal department of the command because they were the senior offices to handle legal issues and not the area command.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.