Nigeria: Ramadan - Abuja National Mosque Foundation Donates Food to 600 Indigent Muslims

The Abuja National Mosque Da'awah and Welfare Foundation (ANMDWF) has donated foodstuff and condiments for 600 vulnerable Muslims in the FCT and environs to cushion the effects of the economic hardship.

Speaking at the event on Monday at the Conference Hall of the Abuja National Mosque, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Abuja National Mosque Management Board, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, said it is important to cater for the needy at all times, especially at this time of Ramadan.

He also urged the wealthy and corporate organisations to donate to the foundation so it can realise and even surpass its target of catering for Muslims and the generality of the less privileged in society, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity.

The chairman, ANMDWF, Dr Muhammad Kabir Adam, recalled that the foundation held a maiden food distribution in 2022 and also commenced distributing cash and food items to the needy during that year's Ramadan.

He also said the foundation has been feeding 200 people daily during the iftar (breaking of the fast dawn meals).

He said the packed food items contain rice, beans, maggi, garri and semovita, which cost the foundation about N10m.