Nigeria: Amotekun Arrests Driver for Hypnotising 15-Year-Old Female Passenger

The Osun branch of Amotekun Corps (the Southwest regional security outfit) has taken custody of a 26-year-old commercial bus driver for allegedly charming and abducting a 15-year-old girl in Osogbo.

Its commander, Retired Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, stated this in Osogbo on Monday that personnel of a private security company arrested the man on Saturday and handed him over to the Corps.

He explained that the girl boarded the commercial mini bus of the suspect in Osogbo on Saturday, but rather than being taken to the agreed destination, she mystically found herself in the suspect's home. He added that the girl said she regained consciousness while the suspect was trying to forcefully have carnal knowledge of her in his house.

"The victim said when she resisted the suspect, he brought out a black substance which he licked and commanded her to go home and pack her belongings to his house.

"The girl said the suspect rode on a commercial motorcycle with her to her residence to ensure that she did not go against his directives.

"She said when she got home; she regained her senses and raised an alarm which attracted men of the private security outfit who arrested the suspect," he stated.

Adewinmbi added that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation and admitted that it was not his first time of hypnotising women with charms.

He stated that the suspect had been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons at Osogbo for follow-up interrogation and possible prosecution. (NAN)