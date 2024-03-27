Nigeria: Kano Tik Toker, Murja, Granted Bail, Banned From Social Media Posting

A Kano State High Court sitting in Bompai has granted bail to popular Kano TikToker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum with a condition that one of the sureties must be a close relation and the other the owner of a landed property with Certificate of Occupancy in Kano State.

Justice Nasiru Saminu also held that the applicant shall not, while on bail, engage in making any post or comment on any social media platform, including TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

The judge also directed the Commissioner of Police (CP) to ensure the observance of the bail conditions relating to prohibition of posts or comments on social media and in the case of any breach of such conditions, he shall immediately arrest and bring her to the court.

The judge also ordered the Kano State Hospitals Management Board and the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Dawanau, to provide the court with the applicant's psychiatric report within seven days of service of the order.

He also ordered the Attorney General of Kano State, as well as counsels to both parties, to address the court as to whether Section 10 of the Kano State Hisbah Board Law 2003 (amended 2005) had ever been in force or not.

Recall that Murja filed a suit before the court against the Kano State Attorney General, the Judge of the Upper Shariah Court, Kwana Hudu, Justice Nura Yusuf Ahmad, CP Kano State, Kano State Hisbah Board, hospitals board, psychiatric hospital.

Earlier, counsel to Murja, Umar Faruk Aliyu, asked the court: "Our major prayer is that we urge this honourable court to remove and quash the proceedings of a criminal case involving our client before the Upper Shariah Court, Kwana Hudu, and also compel the Kano State Hospitals Management Board to release to the applicant her white IPhone Promax 25m and a Zenith Bank ATM card."

He also prayed the court to compel the Kano State Hospitals Management Board to provide them with a copy of the medical report on the mental evaluation carried out on her.

The judge adjourned to May 16.