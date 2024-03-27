Gambia: Senegalese President-Elect Diomaye Speaks

document

Senegalese president-elect, Basirou Diomaye Faye has spoken after being declared the winner of 24 March Presidential Election. Below reads his victory speech.

My dear compatriots,

Foreign guests who live among us

The holding of the presidential election that we have just experienced, above all, marks the victory of the Senegalese people, in the fight engaged in the defense of their sovereignty and democratic values. This victory is therefore that of all Senegalese women and all Senegalese here and in the diaspora giving thanks to God, for having allowed us to experience this historic moment in the life of our Nation; I would like to thank the Senegalese people for the choice made on my person, and beyond, on the project that I carry and share with many compatriots. I salute the posture of the other candidates who, without exception, honored a very Senegalese tradition, without even waiting for the proclamation of the official results by the authorised authorities of the State. Their congratulatory messages are an eloquent testimony to their greatness, their humility and their attachment to republican values and democratic principles.

I salute the posture of President Macky Sall whose vigilance and commitment made it possible to guarantee a free, democratic and transparent vote, thus ensuring a result recognised by all the protagonists. While regretting the pain and suffering experienced in recent years, the shattered lives as well as those that have been lost, I would like to recognise and salute the attachment of our people to democracy, justice and equality. I also thank and congratulate all the leaders of political parties, associations, citizen movements and independent personalities who believed in our project and joined or supported the Diomaye President Coalition.

Joining myself with the other candidates, I would like to congratulate the State services which ensured the material organisation of the election. The international observers, whom I also include in my thanks, will undoubtedly testify to the regularity of the vote by electing me President of the Republic, the Senegalese people made the choice of rupture to give substance to the immense hope aroused by our social project and to give substance to its aspirations, I commit to governing with humility, with transparency and to combating corruption at all scales.

I commit to devoting myself fully to rebuilding our institutions and strengthening the foundations of our living together. I appeal to our African brothers and sisters so that together we consolidate the gains obtained in the processes of building integration in ECOWAS, while correcting weaknesses and changing certain methods, strategies and political priorities.

I will carry out similar actions, with the same self-sacrifice, for the unity and political and economic integration of the African continent. I would like to tell the international community, our bilateral and multilateral partners, that Senegal will always hold its place. It will remain a friendly country and a safe and reliable ally for any partner who engages with us in virtuous, respectful and mutually productive cooperation. I have a special thought for women and young people. a significant part of the Nation's resources will be mobilised to alleviate their suffering and lack of prospects. The general and sectoral public policies that my government will put in place will have the sole and sole objective of urgently satisfying the needs of the Senegalese people, especially the needs that strangle the largest majority of Senegalese on a daily basis, namely foodhealth, employment, housing and education, among others.

In the coming days, I will put in place my first government. It will be composed of men and women of valor and virtue. Senegalese from the interior and the diaspora known for their competence, their integrity and their patriotism. They will work, under my direction, to realise the project that we proposed to the Senegalese people. This project that the Senegalese people understood and chose will help release the creative energy that lies dormant in each of us and mobilise and promote the important human, spiritual and natural resources that our country abounds to make them the engine of our recovery.

In view of the emergencies that grip us and the hope placed in us, we are working relentlessly, diligently and methodically around priority projects, the most important of which are: (1) National reconciliation and the reconstruction of the bases of our life- together; (2) The re-foundation of institutions (3) Significant reduction in the cost of living to alleviate the burdens of daily life; (4) Inclusive national sectoral consultations on the evaluation and revival of public policies; (5) We will walk together, act together and succeed together!

Long live Senegal; Long live the Republic; Long live Africa.