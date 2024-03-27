Mozambique: Registration May Stop for Several Days in Maputo and Matola

26 March 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Our correspondents in the cities of Maputo and Matola, and in the surrounding districts, report a sombre scenario in which the schools where voter registration brigades had been operating are now occupied by people driven from their homes by the floods caused by the torrential rains of the weekend.

For example, all the registration posts installed near the headquarters of the Infulene Administrative Post are not functioning. At the time of writing, no post is open to register voters (at the Zona Verde EPC, and the T-3, Benfica Nova and Infulene Secondary schools).

In the KaMubukwane municipal district, the posts at 1 June EPC, Infulene-Benfica ES, U30 EPC, Bagamoio EPC, Rua 04 and 07 EPC, and Zedequias Manganhela ES, are also closed.

This is the scenario throughout Maputo and Matola cities. In Maputo, classes are closed until Friday 29 March, to allow affected people to be accommodated in the schools. Furthermore, some schools have been inundated by the flood waters, and so do not provide minimum conditions for the work of the registration brigades.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.