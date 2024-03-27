Mozambique: Thanks to Donors, Registration Started in Rain, Causing Problems

26 March 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Rain has disrupted registration across the country, and heavy cloud means that solar panels are not working well. This is because Mozambique has 14 different law governing elections, plus constitutional clauses. Delays in parliament changing the law forced the 15 March start of registration.

The problem dates back to 2010, when donors had more power. After the 2009 election, the Constitutional Council demanded the laws be merged into a single election code. Government and civil society agreed. But bilateral donors did not, and withheld funds for three months to successfully force government to ignore the Constitutional Council. So the package of 14 sometimes contradictory laws remains. But donors have stopped funding an electoral mess they partly created.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.