Rwanda: Kagame Congratulates New Senegalese President Faye

President Paul Kagame on March 27 congratulated Senegal's new President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye, stating that the latter's victory is a testimony to the confidence of the Senegalese people.

Faye, 44, a senior official in the Pastef party led by Ousmane Sonko, won the elections on Monday, March 25, a few days after coming out of jail.

"My sincere congratulations to Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his election as President of Senegal. Your victory is a true testimony to the confidence of the Senegalese people, whom I congratulate for the peaceful conduct of the elections," Kagame posted on X.

"I look forward to further strengthening the good relations between our two nations."

The new Senegalese President who succeeded President Macky Sall pledged to fight corruption and make economic reforms in the country whose majority, the youth, face unemployment.

"I pledge to govern with humility and transparency and to fight corruption at all levels. I pledge to devote myself fully to rebuilding our institutions," he said during his first speech as president-elect.

The country of around 18 million saw about 7.3 million people registered to vote.