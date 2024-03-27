Cote d'Ivoire: Côte d'Ivoire to Host 2025 Fiba Women's Afrobasket

Côte d'Ivoire has been confirmed as hosts of the African women's basketball championship, AfroBasket, scheduled to take place in July 2025 in Abidjan.

This was announced during the FIBA Africa's first Central Board meeting for the 2023-2027 cycle held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire over the weekend.

The West African country will organise a FIBA continental cup for the first time since 2013 when it hosted the men's FIBA AfroBasket.

Delegates were, during the meeting, informed that the qualifiers for the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket will take place over three qualifying windows from July 2024 to February 2025.

Holders Nigeria, runners-up Senegal as well as Mali and then hosts Rwanda bagged automatic tickets to the next edition of the biennial continental championship after successfully reaching the semifinals of the FIBA Women's AfroBasket 2023 held in Kigali in July.

In 2023, Rwanda finished in fourth place at the Women's AfroBasket after losing 89-51 to Mali in the third-place game.

Meanwhile, Angola was confirmed as the host country for the men's 2025 FIBA AfroBasket. The southern African nation will organise the 16-team event for the first time since 2007.