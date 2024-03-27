Liberia: CDC Plans Protest

A former Representative of Montserrado County District# 8 and a member of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Acarous Moses Gray has disclosed that the CDC is planning to stage spontaneous nationwide protest.

Gray indicated that the Liberian leader Joesph Boakai will get up one morning and be informed that the masses are on the streets across the nation demanding for their rights for justice and better living.

Speaking on Freedom FM Monday March 25, 2024, the Former CDC Lawmaker asserted that the ruling Unity Party led Government has disappointed the people of Liberia with the fake rescue mission that brought them to power.

According to him, under the leadership of Joesph Boakai there are corruption, disasters taking the lives of Liberians, economic constraints, lack of justice, among others.

Gray who told the media that they of the CDC understand the strategy within the opposition making reference to their days in the opposition before returning from ruling party to the opposition.

He further vowed to be critical on the Boakai led Government stressing that when Unity Party was in opposition it provided misinformation and disinformation to the public about the CDC led government that prompted the decision by the Liberian people during the 2023 elections.

The former Secretary General of the Congress for Democratic Change used the interview to call on other opposition political parties to rise up against the injustices permeating within the UP led Government.

"I believe in the reciprocal theory an eye for an eye, so what they did when they were in the opposition, we will reciprocate," he said.

According to him, for 12 years at the time he was not having money and battle former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf led Government consistently.

He said with the sophistication both financial and politically the Unity Party led Government is going to meet radical approach in line with the constitutional provisions.