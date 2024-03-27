Is the Rescue Train derailing so quick, has been the baffling question on the minds of political pundits as Liberia's two-month old President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's government continues to experience significant decline.

In just three months since his election, new President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party government has experienced a significant decline in popularity. The once-promising "Secure Train," launched with the aim of rescuing Liberians from the alleged suffering inflicted by the previous George WeahCoalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government, is now facing mounting challenges.

This has led many to wonder as to whether President Boakai and his Unity Party Government which came to power on the mantra of Rescue Mission is going down the drain in just two months of his presidency.

As expected, the 79 year-old President faces criticisms from the main opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) which was defeated in the 2023 presidential runoff by Mr. Boakai and his Unity Party and from within mainly one of his strongest supporter in person of Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah who has on many occasions accused the aging President of corruption and lack of leadership.

Rep. Kolubah recently accused President Boakai of orchestrating the removal of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa who was elected Speaker of the House on the ticket of the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Kolubah alleged that the President has bribed lawmakers to remove their Speaker though the Montserrado lawmaker has failed to provide evidence or given any concrete reason why Mr. Boakai is opting for the removal of the Liberian House Speaker.

Boakai, with his impressive 45-year government experience, previously served as Vice President in Ellen Johnson Sirleaf'sgovernment. However, during that time, millions of dollars from public resources were reportedly misappropriated.

Despite this, Boakai had managed to portray himself as a used car parking, alleging that he was sidelined by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and taking credit for the government's successes while denying any wrongdoing.

Many Liberians had hoped that Boakai's experience would lead the country to prosperity and new heights. However, three months into his presidency, the man from Lofa seems to be struggling to make progress. The formation of his government remains incomplete, leaving civil servants without salaries for three months. This delay has tested the patience of the Liberian people, and even some of Boakai's top supporters are abandoning him.

Critics argue that Boakai is bringing in individuals with known criminal records, raising concerns about his commitment to good governance. Furthermore, he has been accused of attempting to deceive Americans by publicly declaring support for the establishment of a war crimes court while secretly protecting war and economic criminals.

These developments have left many Liberians puzzled by the rapid decline in President Boakai's image. The question arises: is the rescue train being derailed before it even took off? The uncertainty surrounding Boakai's government, coupled with the looming threat of sanctions, paints a grim picture for the future of Liberia under his leadership. Only time will tell if President Boakai can reverse this decline and regain the trust and support of his constituents.