Guinea: Mohammed Vi Mosque in Conakry to Be Officially Open On Friday

Rabat — In accordance with the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, may God assist Him, the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema, in perfect coordination with the relevant Guinean authorities, will proceed with the official opening of the Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry, on the occasion of the Prayer of Friday 18 Ramadan 1445 A.H., corresponding to March 29, 2024.

During this prayer, the preaching will be delivered by the representative of the Supreme Council of Moroccan Ulema, with the participation of eminent personalities from the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Guinea, the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema announced in a statement.

On this occasion, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Conakry, with the participation of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema, will organize an official Iftar ceremony at the Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry, in honor of official Guinean religious authorities and diplomatic representations accredited to the Republic of Guinea, the statement said.

The Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry, whose construction works were kicked off by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, may God assist Him, on February 24, 2017, has been built to authentic Moroccan architectural standards, with a capacity of over 3. 000 worshippers, on a surface area of one hectare. It comprises a large prayer hall, a conference room, a library, a Qur'anic school, a commercial area, an administrative department and green spaces.

The building of the Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry is intended to celebrate prayers, teach the Holy Quran and disseminate wisdom, as part of the fraternal relationship between the Guinean and Moroccan peoples.

The aim is to enable the Republic of Guinea to benefit from Morocco's experience and expertise in managing the religious field and promoting religious values based on tolerance, solidarity and dialogue, on the basis of the religious constants shared by the two brotherly countries.

In conjunction with the official opening ceremony of the Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry, the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema, in perfect coordination with its Conakry branch and the General Secretariat for Religious Affairs, will be distributing over 1,000 baskets as part of its social charity activities.

This action aims to enshrine the values of humanity, solidarity and mutual aid within Guinean society, in line with the Vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema.