Nigeria: Military Declares Eight Wanted Over Killing of 17 Army Personnel in Delta

Photos of 17 soldiers killed in Delta.
28 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The military authority announced this in a circular posted on the official Facebook page of the Nigerian army on Thursday

The Defence Headquarters has declared eight people wanted over the recent killing of 17 military personnel in Delta State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how suspected residents of the Okuama Community on Thursday ambushed and murdered the Commanding Officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain and 13 soldiers.

The troops were ambushed and killed while responding to a distress call arising from a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in the South-southern state.

Wanted suspects

According to the circular, those declared wanted include Ekpekpo Arthur, a professor, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbo (a.k.a Amagben), and Akata Malawa David.

Others are Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Ogenerukeywe, Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi, the only woman among the wanted suspects.

Details later...

