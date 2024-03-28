Liberia: Boakai's Assets Recovery Team Impounds Former Police IG Vehicle

28 March 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Liberia's Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce has seized a vehicle operated by former Liberia National Police (LNP) Inspector General Col. Patrick T. Sudue.

The vehicle marked A610540 was impounded in Sinkor during the Taskfroce's operation on Wednesday, 27 March 2024.

Reports say authorities deployed officers to escort Col. Sudue to his destination via the seized vehicle, but with a mandate that the officers assigned should ensure that the vehicle returned to remain under custody pending further notice.

However, the former Police Chief claimed that he bought the vehicle from the Government official assets management entity-General Service Agency at a depreciating cost.

The Boakai administration has complained that some officials from the previous regime of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) )-led government looted their offices before leaving and even failed to turn over government vehicles.

It allegedly posed challenges to the new government regarding the availability of vehicles to aid government work.

The Assets Recovery Team has been charged with retrieving not just vehicles but also ensuring that the acquisition of questionable wealth by former and current officials can be addressed legally.

More development could unfold during its operation, as public perception of corruption remains high against Liberian officials, past and present.

