Liberia: Boakai Asked to Withdraw Mines & Energy Nominations

The Liberia Society for Earth Scientists and Engineers (LISESE) has called on President Joseph Boakai to withdraw two nominations made at the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The group believes that the nominees, Agatius B. Coker and Charles Dennis, are unfit for their positions.

President Boakai has nominated Agatius B. Coker as Inspector General of the Ministry of Mines and Energy and Charles Dennis as Director of Mines, Republic of Liberia.

According to LISESE, Mr. Coker is a Sociologist, while Mr. Dennis is an Accountant. The group argued that the positions they have been nominated for require people with a background in engineering practices and technical knowledge.

LISESE Co-Chairperson Alponson K. Hena explained to reporters in Paynesville on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, how those positions can be filled.

He disclosed that the Civil Service Agency (CSA), which governs civil servants in Liberia, has set clear guidelines and qualifications for directors and the Ministry of Mines & Energy Inspector General.

He said the guidelines are in harmony with the accreditation principles of LISESE.

"The news of appointments of persons in the minerals and mining sector in contravention of the Constitution, guidelines of the Civil Service Agency, and accreditation of LISESE has raised concerns of major stakeholders in the minerals and mining sectors," Mr. Hena said.

He explained that LISESE is dedicated to the advancement and prosperity of Liberia's mineral and mining sector.

He acknowledged the critical importance of competent leadership and governance within the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

LISESE was established to advocate for and promote welfare and secure job opportunities for Liberian Earth/Geoscientists and Engineers through accreditation for local and foreign individuals seeking to practice or work in Liberia's mineral and mining sector.

"LISESE acknowledges the appointment powers of the Chief Executive on the ministerial level ..., deputy and assistant ministers, as outlined in Article 54 (a) of the Constitution of Liberia," said Hena.

"We express our profound disagreement with the appointment of non-professionals to positions reserved for professionals with the requisite academic qualification in Earth/Geosciences and Mining Engineering, particularly to the positions of Inspector General and Director of Mines at the Ministry of Mines & Energy," Mr. Hena further emphasized.