Nigeria: Tinubu Extends Service of FCT Head of Service

28 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hussein Yahaya

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a six-month extension of service for the newly appointed Head of Service of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission, Mr. Udo Samuel Atang.

Our correspondent reports that Atang, who clocked 60 on March 27, was sworn-in alongside nine permanent secretaries as the first Head of Service for the FCT Administration on March 18.

His extension of service was made known in a letter dated March 26 and signed by Chidi Amadi, Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The letter addressed to the FCT Head of Service, said the extension of Atang's service would take effect from Wednesday, March 27, 2024, which also marked his 60 years of age.

According to the letter, the extended service would give the new Head of Service the opportunity to stabilise processes for the restructuring of the FCT Administration, occasioned by the inauguration of the FCT-CSC.

