Liberia: Zambézia Records Greater Voter Turnout

Zambézia Records Greater Voter Turnout

28 March 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Our correspondents in several Zambézia districts report lengthy queues of potential voters at the registration posts visited.

Yesterday (26 March) there was a high turnout in the districts of Lugela, Mulevala, Inhassunge, Derre and Maganja da Costa. At the registration posts visited, there were dozens of potential voters in the queues waiting their turn to register.

Zambézia is the province which, like Nampula, used to record the largest number of machine breakdowns and slowness in attending to voters. But today (26 March) the posts visited were attending to voters rapidly, and no cases were reported of voters giving up. The only case of slowness was reported at the Molumbo EPC.

