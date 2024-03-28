Senegal: President Ramaphosa Congratulates Senegal President-Elect

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Senegal's President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, following that country's recent elections.

Faye won at least 54% of the vote in Senegal's presidential elections.

"The Senegalese people have [lit] a beacon which will usher in a new hope in the journey of rebuilding Africa by opting for a peaceful change of government as opposed to violence," President Ramaphosa said.

A statement released by the Presidency reflected on the close relations enjoyed by South Africa and its West African counterpart.

"South Africa and Senegal enjoy close political, trade and social relations deepened by strong historical ties rooted in the anti-apartheid struggle. President Ramaphosa has committed to strengthen the bilateral relationship between South Africa and Senegal in pursuit of a better and peaceful continent.

"The outcome of the election bears testimony to the resilient spirit of the Senegalese people, who preferred the democratic course of change of government, through voting. The President applauded the other contestants for displaying maturity in accepting the election outcome," the statement read.