Liberia: MPC Political Leader Slams Boakai's Maiden Budget

Political leader of the opposition Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), businessman Simeon Freeman, has raised concerns about the proposed National Budget for 2024, accusing the government of failing to prioritize the welfare of the masses.

Freeman criticized the allocation of a significant portion (92.5%) of the budget towards debt servicing and government salaries, leaving limited resources for initiatives that directly benefit the population -- according to him, a stark contrast to the promises the Unity Party made, through its rescue mission agenda, while campaigning for state power.

Freeman highlighted the need for a more strategic allocation of funds towards critical sectors like energy infrastructure and agriculture to propel sustainable growth and reduce dependency on imports. He expressed disappointment in the budget's emphasis on government operations at the expense of addressing pressing issues faced by ordinary Liberians

In a telephone interview with journalists recently, Freeman accused President Joseph Boakai's administration of perpetuating a cycle of self-enrichment at the expense of the country's impoverished populace, despite their rhetoric of a rescue mission.

Highlighting the bloated bureaucracy and excessive government spending, Freeman argued that resources should have been allocated towards critical sectors like energy infrastructure rather than expanding governmental roles.

He urged Liberians to persevere through their daily challenges, emphasizing that the proposed budget offers little relief or improvement to their plight.

Freeman drew parallels between the President Boakai administration and its predecessor, criticizing both for their failure to address the fundamental needs of the Liberian people.

Expressing dismay over the budget's allocation, Freeman pointed out that only a fraction of the budget is directed towards crucial sectors such as agriculture and economic development, which are vital for reducing dependency on imports and fostering sustainable growth.

Furthermore, Freeman criticized the lack of strategic planning in utilizing funds borrowed from the donor community, noting a significant gap in promoting job creation and economic opportunities.

"The government in its budget has not designed any strategy as to how they intended to bring those monies back into the Liberian economy to promote jobs and opportunity for Liberians," he said.

Questioning the adequacy of allocations for key programs, Freeman highlighted discrepancies between promises and allocations, particularly citing the insufficient funding allocated for initiatives such as ICT training for youth.

"There is nothing there for the public, business community, investment in the economy and the Public Sector Investment Program. President Boakai said he will train one thousand youth in ICT, but he allocated US$1.7 million to that program. Is he joking with governance and investment?" Freeman wondered.

According to him, President Boakai's proposed budget has not even addressed the agriculture issues across the country or even thinking about sustainable development to Liberia staples food.

Freeman claimed that even Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) that contributes 20% to the National government through the State Own Enterprise has done nothing significant to address its current debt and electricity instability.

He underscored the neglect of crucial sectors like agriculture and energy, noting the absence of substantive efforts to address issues such as food security and electricity instability.

Freeman reiterated his concerns regarding the proposed budget's failure to address the urgent needs of the Liberian populace, calling for greater transparency and accountability in fiscal planning and governance.

According to him, if 92.5% of the government's proposed budget is spent on the government running and operation, adding that "it's very sad that there is nothing inside it to adequately address the plight and condition of ordinary Liberia."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Freeman said the government is mobilizing six hundred million out of the economy but the money is going to government employees' cars and upkeep, something he believes is terrible.

Following much delay, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning submitted the draft national budget for 2024 to the House of Representatives, amounting to US$692M.

Finance Minister Boima S. Kamara submitted the draft budget on March 6, making a crucial step for the country's fiscal planning and governance.

The businessman turned politician underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in fiscal planning and governance, urging for a more balanced distribution of resources that aligns with the country's development priorities and the needs of its citizens.