Liberia: Govt to Prioritize Clean Energy

Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Charles Umehai, revealed that the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is fully dedicated to advancing Liberia's clean energy sector, which is crucial for attaining the country's 2030 climate change objectives.

Speaking at the USAID-funded West Africa Power Energy Program (WAEP) Productive Use of Energy Trade Fair in Monrovia on Wednesday, March 27, Umehai highlighted President Boakai's emphasis on the productive use of energy, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

"I would like to say that firstly, the government of Liberia, through President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, has stated that he is fully committed to this process," Umehai said.

Umehai stressed the importance of addressing the country's low rates of electrification, with only 17% and 2% of the urban and rural population having access to electricity.

However, this situation, according to the Deputy Mines and Energy Minister, is something that the government is committed to addressing and would work with partners to address--ensuring that all Liberians have access to affordable and reliable grid-connected electricity services in Liberia and the region.

"The President met with us and stressed the importance of the productive use of energy, especially through the renewable energy sector," he said at the event, which was held in collaboration with the government of Liberia through the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA).

He disclosed that the Mines and Energy Ministry is developing a rural energy strategy master plan focusing on efficiency, equity, sustainability, transparency, private sector participation, and regional cooperation.

"Also, the ministry is happy and glad to be part of this first ever productive use of energy in Liberia, and we are currently working on the establishment of the energy sector working group. So, on behalf of the Ministry of Energy and thank you to all those attending this fair, I formally declared the Productive Use of Energy Trade Fair opened," Umehai concluded.

Jusu Wendell Holmes, Senior Engineer at USAID expressed support for the trade fair and emphasized the importance of energy in driving economic growth and improving livelihoods. The initiative for productive energy use seeks to advance efficiency and sustainable practices in agriculture and healthcare through renewable energy sources.

He said, "Yet, we recognized that access to reliable and affordable energy remains a challenge for many communities across Liberia. This trade fair represents our commitment to addressing this challenge and unlocking the transformative potential of energy for development."

"Our efforts must succeed in collaboration, which requires much innovation and collective action from all Liberians."

Also speaking, the Deputy Executive Director of the Rural Renewable Energy Agency, Mr. Stephen Potter, has lauded the organizers for having such a beautiful trade fair for energy providers in the country.

Potter indicated that the trade fair is a way of showcasing potential energy solution providers that are doing well in the sector. He, however, expressed gratitude to development partners, championed by the World Bank and sustained by AfDB, the EU, USAID, the Government of Sweden, and Norway, engaged in the development of the rural energy sector in Liberia.

Aminata Cisse, Regional Energy Access Manager at the West Africa Energy Program, revealed that the trade fair is intended to bring together key stakeholders in the PUE sector.

She said energy is powerful for the development of all.

The trade fair provides a platform for energy solution providers to showcase their products and promote sales of PUE equipment such as solar water pumps, generators, sewing kits, and refrigerators. It also encourages knowledge sharing and collaboration among stakeholders to accelerate access to off-grid PUE and promote economic development through energy utilization.