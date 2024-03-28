Nigeria: Death Row Inmates, Others Beg for Pardon in Kano

28 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Those seeking pardon include inmates serving life imprisonment, those with serious medical challenges and the elderly

More than 100 inmates including those on death row in various custodial centres in Kano State have applied for clemency.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) controller in the state, Suleiman Inuwa, made this known when officials of the state Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, led by the chairperson, Azumi Namadi-Bebeji, visited the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Janguza.

According to a statement by the NCoS Kano Command spokesperson, Musbahu Kofar-Nassarawa, on Thursday in Kano, Mr Inuwa said those seeking clemency include those serving life imprisonment, those with serious medical challenges and the elderly.

"Among the inmates, many have already exhausted their appeals, while some are seeking clemency," Mr Inuwa said and urged the committee to take note of the appeals.

He commended the committee's chairperson for the Ramadan feeding programme at the facility.

"We are happy with the positive result in decongesting the custodial centres," the controller added.

Responding, the chairperson of the committee, Mrs Namadi-Bebeji, said the government would look into their conditions based on the attestation of good conduct while in custody.

"I will present their cases to the Executive Governor of Kano State," Mrs Namadi-Bebeji said and advised the inmates to obey the rules of the custodial centre and learn to be productive to themselves and the society.

She commended the inmates who memorised the Holy Quran as well as those who got nine credits in the National Examination Council (NECO) and seeking admission into the National Open University of Nigeria.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.