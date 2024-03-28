Gambia: 88 Applicants Vie for Gambia National Team Coach Post

Eighty-eight (88) applicants have filed their applications for the vacant Gambia senior national team position, according to news reaching The Point Sports Desk.

The applications have been processed and closed.

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) will now submit the applications to the Technical and Development Committee for short listing and interviews.

After this procedure, a recommendation will be sent to the Executive Committee of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) for a final decision to be made before the Scorpions 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches Seychelles and Gabon in June 2024.

The Gambia senior national team is still without a coach since the sudden resignation of Tom Saintfiest after the country's shock elimination from the 2023 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations.

The Scorpions occupy second-place from bottom in Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a point after losing to Burundi and Ivory Coast in their two opening group matches.

