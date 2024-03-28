Gambia: IGP Deplores Human Trafficking As Second Only to Drug

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) has described human trafficking as a heinous practice that is ranked second only to drug trafficking, affirming that this is a travesty that needs to be addressed and condemned in the strongest possible terms.

Seedy Muctarr Touray made this disclosure in statement read on his behalf by Abdoulie Sanneh, Commissioner of Prosecution and Legal Affairs at the Gambia Police Force during the start of a day's training for police prosecutors held at the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA).

The day's session, which seeks to arm participants with the requisite knowledge especially relating to human trafficking, also forms part of series of trainings the agency has rolled out targeting police prosecutors in the country.

IGP Touray recalled that when NAATIP was established in 2007, police officers were attached to the agency to beef up its investigation capacity.

To this day, he said, police investigators are still with the agency, saying the Gambia Police Force and NAATIP work closely to ensure perpetrators of the heinous crime of trafficking is investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the relevant laws of the country.

He indicated that human trafficking is a serious threat to human dignity and freedom around the world.

'The United Nations Trafficking-In Persons Protocol define Trafficking In Persons as the recruitment, transportation, transfer and harbouring or receipt of person by means of threat or use of force or other forms of coercion.'

This heinous practice, he added, is ranked second only to drug trafficking, maintaining that this is a travesty that need to be addressed and condemned in the strongest possible terms.

'Therefore, we need concerted response to deal a death blow to this menace. As a civilized society comprising law enforcement, NAATIP, the media and the public, we need all hands on deck to prevent trafficking, protect victims and punish traffickers.'

To do that, he believes the day's training is crucial in raising awareness among the different stakeholders and expressed delight to be associated with the even.

IGP Touray also reminded that for the country to win the fight against TIP, there is a need for greater team work, as public support is critical in alerting law enforcement officers with information that they are not privy to.

