Gambia: Samger, Waa Banjul Edgy to Avoid Demotion to 2nd Division

28 March 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Samger FC and Waa Banjul FC will be nervous to avoid relegation to the Second Division League despite their miserable performance in the 2023-2024 Baluwo sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League campaign.

The duo are currently brawling to avoid relegation to the country's Second Tier.

Samger FC sit third-place from bottom on the First Division League table with 17 points in 18 league matches.

The Academy boys will be resolute to win their remaining league matches to avoid relegation to the Second Division League.

Waa Banjul occupy second-place from bottom on the First Division League with 16 points after 18 league matches.

The Banjul based-club will strive to win their remaining league outings to avoid relegation to the Second Division League.

