Senegal: 'Macky Engines the Defeat of Amadou Ba'

Oumar Sow, the Minister Adviser to President Macky Sall, in an interview with IGFM, disclosed that it is President Macky Sall who engineered the defeat of Amadou Ba, presidential candidate for the ruling party BBY.

"Our candidate, President Amadou Ba, was also beaten by the APR itself," Oumar Sow said a day after the defeat of the Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition in the presidential election.

According to Oumar Sow, "the real candidate of Macky Sall was Bassirou Diomaye Faye" because he took actions which proved it. "We cannot understand a party in power which comes out with less than 40%; it is impossible," he said.

According to Oumar Sow, "in view of what happened, it is clear that Amadou Ba did not pay Bassirou Diomaye's bail, as some said, but it was Macky Sall, in person, who supports Bassirou Diomaye Faye. And today he showed it with actions."

He added: "The first act he took was to denigrate his candidate by doing everything to have him accused of corruption. You have all seen the PDS which is fiercely attacking President Amadou Ba. And it was unfounded."

For Oumar Sow, Macky Sall "wanted, at one point, to negotiate..."