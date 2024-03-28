Gambia: 'Police Threatened to Electrocute My Private Part If I Don't Admit'

One Omar Mbye, who was charged with stealing, yesterday revealed before Principal Magistrate Sallah-Mbaye of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court that police officers "threatened to electrocute" his private part if he refused to admit allegation of stealing.

Mbye was testifying in a voir dire (trial within a trial). He said he was questioned by the police and was forced to admit he stole but he refused.

He further told the court: "The police told me that if I did not admit, they would beat me. I maintained my position that I did not steal. They started beating me. I was screaming because of the pain. I told them that even my friends can testify that I am a hardworking man and I don't steal. They then told me that if they finished dealing with me, I would speak the truth. The following day, they handcuffed me with my hands in front. They asked me to stand between two chairs. They then attached a pipe between my legs at the back while my head was hanging behind."

He narrated that one of them told him that if he admitted, they would let him free. He said he then admitted, and when his people came to visit him, the police told them that he had admitted the allegation of stealing.

The prosecuting officer, Sub-Inspector Jammeh, is expected to challenge, discredit and contradict him under cross-examination on the adjourned date.