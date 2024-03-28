Liberia: Woh to Celebrate World Health Day On April 7, 2024

Through the World Health Day celebration, the WHO said it aims to highlight health as a fundamental human right amidst increasing threats globally and in Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH), will commemorate World Health Day on 7 April 2024 under the theme "My Health, My Right."

Speaking at a press conference on 26 March 2024, WHO Country Representative Dr. Clement Peter said that 7 April 2024 is World Health Day and that the WHO will raise awareness about the importance of health issues that affect people globally.

Dr. Peter explained that the WHO aims to highlight health as a fundamental human right amidst increasing global and African threats.

He further said that Liberia, a nation grappling with numerous health challenges, resonates profoundly with this theme.

He added that with commendable progress, there is evidence of aftershocks within Liberia's healthcare system.

Dr. Peter emphasized the necessity of a collective commitment to building a resilient and inclusive health system for the well-being of all.

He noted that the commemoration will entail a series of buildup events from 28 March to 8 April 2024.

According to him, the World Health Day commemoration aims to raise awareness about the importance of health as a fundamental human right and highlight the negative health impacts of female genital mutilation (FGM) on girls and women through public dialogue.

He also spoke of advocacy for equitable access to quality healthcare services for all Liberians, including vulnerable populations such as persons living with disabilities.

However, he said the commemoration activities on March 28 will be an advocacy event for the Chairperson of the Health Committee in the House on the uptake of HPV vaccines for girls aged 9-14 years at F. Sham of Faith Girls School in Montserrado.

Dr. Peter stated that on 2 April, there will be a dialogue with persons living with disabilities through the National Commission on Disabilities at Montserrado Rehabilitation Centre located at JFK Hospital.