Sierra Leone: IWD - Wakanow Group Goes Purple, Offers Special Discounts in Celebration of Women

26 March 2024
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Concord Times

- March 6, 2024 - Wakanow, Africa's leading travel technology company, announces support for International Women's Day 2024 by adopting the iconic colour purple across its digital channels. In a bold statement of solidarity, Wakanow's website banner and logo will turn purple from 12:00 AM on Friday, March 8th, aligning with the global celebration of women's achievements and progress.

According to a statement released to the media on Wednesday, women leading Wakanow's regional and country markets affirmed Wakanow's commitment to inspiring inclusion. The CEO, Wakanow Nigeria, Adenike Macaulay emphasized the importance of recognizing and empowering women: "As we celebrate International Women's Day, Wakanow proudly stands with women worldwide, embracing the spirit of inclusion and diversity".

She stated further that inclusion is part of the Wakanow culture, and that the company is proud to turn its website and logo into purple: "By going purple, we symbolize our commitment to driving positive change and fostering an environment where all women can thrive", Adenike stated.

In addition to its visual tribute, Wakanow will be offering exclusive discounts to women who purchase Wakanow products between March 8th and March 15th. This special offer is a token of appreciation for the invaluable contributions of women to society and the economy.

"As a women-friendly organization, Wakanow is dedicated to empowering women and promoting inclusion at all levels," said Sodie Osei-Bonsu, CEO of Wakanow for the Rest of West Africa. "We believe in creating opportunities for women to succeed, both within our company and in the communities we serve."

Adebola Sogeyinbo-Koya, Country Manager for Wakanow UK, added, "In the UK, inclusion means embracing diversity and ensuring that every voice is heard. Wakanow UK is proud to champion inclusivity, reflecting the vibrant and multicultural society we serve."

Wakanow's commitment to women's empowerment extends beyond discounts, with ongoing initiatives to support women's entrepreneurship and leadership. The company has a strong track record of empowering women through programs like the affiliate training program, providing women with the skills and resources they need to succeed in the travel industry and beyond.

"We are proud to celebrate International Women's Day by empowering women and driving positive change in our communities," said Oyinda Idowu, Wakanow Group Director, Commercial (UAE). "Wakanow is committed to being a catalyst for progress, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable world for all."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: communications@wakanow.com

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.