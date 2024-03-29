Nigerian Playwright, Wole Oguntokun Is Dead

Popular Nigerian playwright and theatre director, Wole Oguntokun is dead.

Oguntokun, who was also a lawyer, passed away at the age of 56 on Wednesday.

Film director, Kayode Peters, shared the news on his Instagram page Thursday afternoon.

The post read, "I remember that year. I was just cutting my teeth as a professional theatre director. Your search for a director for your script brought you to the University of Lagos and I was your obvious choice

"I directed your first-ever performance story 'Who is Afraid of Wole Soyinka' at various theatres including The prestigious Muson Centre which was graced by the great @wolesoyinkaofficial himself

"Some months later, we started DBN TV's first comedy series 'Crossworld Blues' which you produced and I directed.

"You moved to Canada and never stopped encouraging me to follow suit. I lost a friend, a thespian all through and through, a great mind, a writer so gifted, so loved. Nigeria just lost one of her brightest and bravest

"Is it a coincidence that you chose to leave on the day the world celebrated World Theatre Day?

"This hurts so bad Wole. Laspapi, our own ojojo. I will miss you so so much. Thank you for trusting me with your work. A good man is gone. Rest well my friend, my brother Wole Oguntokun @laspapi"

Born on July 15, 1967, late Wole Oguntokun held a position as a board member of Theaturtle, a Canadian theater company.

Having graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, he was involved in the production and writing of the TV sitcoms 'Crossworld Blues' aired on DBN TV in 1999 and 'Living Free' on MBI television in 2002.

Vanguard News