Nigeria: Updated - Military Declares Eight Wanted Over Killing of 17 Army Personnel in Delta

The Defence Headquarters has declared eight people wanted over the recent killing of 17 military personnel in Delta State.

The military authority announced this in a circular posted on the official Facebook page of the Nigerian army on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how suspected residents of the Okuama Community on Thursday ambushed and murdered the Commanding Officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 13 soldiers.

The troops were ambushed and killed while responding to a distress call arising from a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in the South-southern state.

Wanted suspects

According to the circular, those declared wanted include Arthur Ekpekpo, a professor; Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbono (a.k.a Amagbem); and Akata Malawa David.

Others are Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Ogenerukevwe, Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi, the only woman among the wanted suspects.

Who are the wanted suspects?

Mr Okolo, one of the wanted suspects, is the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State.

He was newly installed as the community's monarch.

Also, Mr Omotegbono, aka Amagbem, is a suspected militant leader in the Niger Delta.

He was said to have been tracked by soldiers to the Igbomoturu Community in Southern-Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State a few days after the murder of the 17 military personnel.

But the soldiers could not see him.

Another wanted suspect, Mr Ekpekpo, is the president-general of the Ewu Kingdom.

Mr Baru is a young man who made a viral video recently, narrating why the military personnel were killed.

He did not specifically say he was among the killers but claimed that the military personnel were killed because they were fighting in favour of the Okoloba Community.

Ms Ebi is said to be the mother of one of the wanted persons, while Messrs Bakriri, Atata and Oliki were linked to a criminal gang in the region.