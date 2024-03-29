Nigerian Military Kills 212 Terrorists, Apprehends 252 Others - Official

The troops also recovered 223 assorted weapons and 2,756 ammunition comprising three M56 rifles, 115 AK47 rifles, three PKT gun, 24 locally fabricated gun, and 36 dane guns.

The Defence Headquarters says troops killed 121 terrorists, apprehended 253 and rescued 244 kidnapped hostages in different operations nationwide in one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known while giving an update on military operations on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the troops also recovered 223 assorted weapons and 2,756 ammunition comprising three M56 rifles, 115 AK47 rifles, three PKT gun, 24 locally fabricated gun, and 36 dane guns.

He added that they recovered seven locally fabricated pistols, 1,716 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 494 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, and 60 rounds of 7.62 x 25mm ammo amongst other items.

In the North-east East, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 52 terrorists, arrested 137 and rescued 78 kidnapped hostages during the week under review.

He added that troops also recovered three M56 rifles, 40 AK47 rifles, three PKT guns, 13 fabricated rifles, two hand grenades, 889 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo amongst others.

In the North-central, Mr Buba said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke, killed 47 terrorists, apprehended 17 and rescued four kidnap victims as well as recovery of cache of arms.

In the North-west, the defence spokesperson said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed 62 terrorists, arrested 12 others and rescued 162 kidnapped hostages.

He said the troops also recovered 46 AK47 rifles, 26 locally made dane guns, one fabricated revolver pistol, 352 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 101 rounds of 7.62mm NATO amonsgt other items.

He added that the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted air interdiction on terrorists commander Maudi Maudi's and Mallam Aibo's enclaves in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

"Following confirmatory ISR, the rocky terrain at the locations used by terrorists as hideout and forward base was acquired and attacked with bombs and rockets.

"Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and their structures and logistic base destroyed.

"Additionally, following reports on the massing up of terrorists, the air component conducted another air interdiction on location of interest in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

"The location was acquired and engaged with rockets while Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and their logistics destroyed," he said.

Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Whirl Punch arrested 43 violent extremists and recovered cache of arms and ammunition.

He added that the air component in several passes conducted armed recce missions and air interdiction at terrorists locations Yadi and Abu Bilal's enclave in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, the locations were acquired and attacked with rockets and cannons killing several terrorists and their logistics destroyed.

In the Niger Delta, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe recovered 944,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 171,060 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,500 litres of DPK.

He said the troops also discovered and destroyed 61 illegal refining sites with 102 dugout pits, 41 boats and 36 storage tanks, 49 cooking ovens, six pumping machines and eight vehicles.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, troops apprehended 29 suspected oil thieves and other violent extremists as well as recovery of 12 weapons and 113 assorted ammunitions.

In the South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA apprehended suspected violent extremists/kidnappers, gunrunners and raided IPOB/ESN camp in Anambra and Ebonyi states.

He said the troops killed 11 terrorist and apprehended 14 violent extremists as well as recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 254 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, two magazines and three vehicles amongst others.

All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action," he said.

(NAN)