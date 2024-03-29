Gambia: DLEAG to Prosecute 6 for Possessing Kush & Cannabis

Ousman Saidybah, a spokesperson for the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of the Gambia (DLEAG) on Wednesday said six (6) individuals who were currently detained for allegedly possessing kush (deadly substance killing West African young people) and cannabis saliva locally called "yamba" are facing drug related charges.

The individuals, he said, are four (4) Gambians and two (2) foreign nationals. He added the suspects are still detained pending further investigation into the case.

The six men are scheduled to soon appear before a court when DLEAG investigators are done with the examination and analysis of the drugs.

A statement from the Agency, stated: "29-year-old Ibrahim Samura, a Sierra Leonean residing at Kotu and a Chef by profession was arrested by Brusubi DLEAG station on the 24th of March 2024 at around 21:30 hours GMT onwards with (16) plastic bags and (3) wraps of suspected kush which was concealed in white papers and placed inside a yellow transparent nylon bag respectively.

27-year-old Lamin Touray, a resident of Jambur Village and an artist by profession was arrested by Brusubi DLEAG station on the 25th March 2024 at around 02:50 hours GMT onwards with (1) big bundle, (149) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which was concealed in white and cement papers respectively.

21-year-old Faburama Jammeh a Senegalese residing at Giliron (Casamance) was arrested by Sibanor DLEAG at Bullock Checkpoint on the 25th March 2024 at around 05:55 hours GMT onwards with (2) big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa which was concealed in cement paper and placed inside a black and red colour travelling bag respectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

23-year-old Mbye Njie a resident of Dippa Kunda was arrested by Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force at Ghana Town (Brufut) on the 25th March 2024 at around 15:00 hours GMT onwards with (10) wraps of suspected kush, which was concealed in white papers and placed inside a transparent medical sachet.

25-year-old Muctarr Baldeh, a resident of Brikama Gidda was arrested by Brikama DLEAG station at Brikama New Town on the 27th March 2024 at around 00:40 hours GMT onwards with (1) stone of suspected cannabis resin (harshes) which was concealed in yellow and transparent nylon bag respectively.

20-year-old Baboucarr Sidibeh, a resident of Banjul and a businessman by profession was arrested by Kotu DLEAG station on the 21st March 2024 at around 18:45 hours GMT onwards with (43) wraps of suspected kush which was concealed in white papers and placed in medical sachet respectively.

Meanwhile, all the suspects are in custody while further investigations continue.