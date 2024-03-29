Gambia: Magistrate Issues Arrest Warrant Against Gambia College Administrative Officer

28 March 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Louise Jobe

Principal Magistrate Anna O. Mendy of the Brikama Magistrate's Court has on Wednesday, 27th March 2024 issued a bench warrant order for the arrest of Alasana Janneh, a staff of the Gambia College accused of abducting a college student.

Alasana Janneh, the accused person, is an administrative assistant at the college. He is charged with abduction contrary to section 124 of the Criminal Code and Assault contrary to section 228 of the Criminal Code. The alleged incident happened on the 19th of September 2023 at the Brikama Campus. The victim is a student at the college (name withheld).

He failed to appear in court for three (3) times. Assistant Superintendent Buteh Sawaneh for the Inspector General of Police asked the court to revoke the bail of the accused person and for the court to issue an arrest warrant against him

ASP Sawaneh told the Court that the Accused Person failed to appear in December 2023 and on the 29th February 2024. He stressed that the charge is a serious offence and the accused person should be compelled to appear. Prosecutor Sawaneh added that he does not know whether he is in the country at the moment.

"We want the accused Mr. Alasana Janneh be arrested and kept in Mile 2 Prison so that we can have a speedy trial otherwise he may leave the jurisdiction of the country, and if sure, the sureties will bear the burden of his action which wouldn't be fair to them because they are innocent in the matter," he said.

Principal Magistrate Anna O. Mendy in her ruling granted the application of the prosecution saying it has merit and adjourned the case to 18th April 2024.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.