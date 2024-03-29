Gambia: Magistrate Issues Arrest Warrant Against Gambia College Administrative Officer

Principal Magistrate Anna O. Mendy of the Brikama Magistrate's Court has on Wednesday, 27th March 2024 issued a bench warrant order for the arrest of Alasana Janneh, a staff of the Gambia College accused of abducting a college student.

Alasana Janneh, the accused person, is an administrative assistant at the college. He is charged with abduction contrary to section 124 of the Criminal Code and Assault contrary to section 228 of the Criminal Code. The alleged incident happened on the 19th of September 2023 at the Brikama Campus. The victim is a student at the college (name withheld).

He failed to appear in court for three (3) times. Assistant Superintendent Buteh Sawaneh for the Inspector General of Police asked the court to revoke the bail of the accused person and for the court to issue an arrest warrant against him

ASP Sawaneh told the Court that the Accused Person failed to appear in December 2023 and on the 29th February 2024. He stressed that the charge is a serious offence and the accused person should be compelled to appear. Prosecutor Sawaneh added that he does not know whether he is in the country at the moment.

"We want the accused Mr. Alasana Janneh be arrested and kept in Mile 2 Prison so that we can have a speedy trial otherwise he may leave the jurisdiction of the country, and if sure, the sureties will bear the burden of his action which wouldn't be fair to them because they are innocent in the matter," he said.

Principal Magistrate Anna O. Mendy in her ruling granted the application of the prosecution saying it has merit and adjourned the case to 18th April 2024.