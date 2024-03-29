Gambia: Police Arrest Suspects for Attacking Deeper Life School Students

Cadet Assistant Superintendent Modou Musa Sisawo, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force said personnel from the Kotu Anti-Crime Unit have arrested suspects accused of attacking students at Deeper Life School.

Deputy PRO Sisawo said the Anti-crime unit received a distressing report on Thursday, 27th March 2024, regarding a violent attack on students of Deeper Life School students, resulting in severe injuries to one student who required hospitalization.

"In a swift response, ACU-Kotu deployed officers, leading to the arrest of five suspects. Additionally, a video surfaced implicating students from WASS and Glory Baptist School as potential suspects," he said.

He said the police are still investigating the matter, therefore, they called on the public, especially parents and school administrators to maintain peace and report any incidents that may jeopardize public safety.

