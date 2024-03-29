Gambia: Have Prices Reduced Due to the Efforts of the Ministry of Trade?

As the prices of commodities increase during the Christian Lent then and before the month of Ramadan, the minister of trade took measures to review the stock of commodities in the country and the charges emanating from customs and excise duties in order to assure the public that commodity price stability will be safeguarded by prevailing on the business community to know that there is no justification to increase prices. Foroyaa reporters have been monitoring the commodity markets and it could now be fairly conveyed that the commodity prices of the following have increased: between in the past few weeks: American rice from D2150 to D2200 per bag, edible oil from D1200 to D1900 per 20 ltr container and full chicken from D1850 to D1900 per carton.

Foroyaa will go back to the ministry to find out what they intend to do to stabilise commodity prices.

