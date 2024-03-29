Gambia: Govt in Consultation With NA to Uphold FGM Law

According to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, the Government of the Gambia has been in consultation with the National Assembly to uphold the law prohibiting the practice of FGM in The Gambia.

The anti-FGM law was enacted in 2015 during the Yahya Jammeh regime. The law prohibits FGM practices in the country.

The bill that seeks to repeal the existing law is introduced by Foñi Kansala National Assembly Member, Almameh Gibba.

'Despite the government's position to maintain the law, it had to allow the Private Member's Bill to follow the due parliamentary process to demonstrate the government's adherence to democratic principles and the rule of law,' The Genders Ministry stated.

The Women's Amendment Bill 2024 has now been referred to the select committee for further consultation and expert opinion from specialised ministries.

'In its drive to protect the welfare, health and well-being of women and girls, The Gambia will continue social mobilisation at the community level on the health and reproductive health consequences of FGM as well as the human rights violation of the practice,' the Ministry added.

The Ministry reiterates its strong commitment to advancing gender equality and protecting the rights of women and girls in The Gambia.